Joe Biden Gets Secret Service Detail, Will Remain Off Campaign Trail Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been granted a Secret Service detail — his first in three years — and plans to remain off the campaign trail due to coronavirus concerns.
Biden had been attending campaign events with limited or minimal security. But following a series of protests that allowed potential threats to get uncomfortably close to the Democratic frontrunner, his team submitted a formal request for Secret Service protection. (RELATED: Biden Adviser Symone Sanders Lays A Full-Blown Tackle On Protester At Super Tuesday Rally)
.@JoeBiden received Secret Service protection starting Tuesday, sources tell CNN. Story with @NoahGrayCNN @Acosta @ericbradner https://t.co/t3IsIMQta1
— Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) March 17, 2020
CNN shared a statement from the U.S. Secret Service on the matter:
The U.S. Secret Service can confirm Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad F. Wolf, along with the Congressional Advisory Committee has authorized that the Secret Service provide physical protection for presidential candidate, former vice president Joseph Biden. As a matter of practice and for operational security reasons, the Secret Service does not discuss our protectees, protective means, methods and or protective responsibilities.
CNN also reported that Biden’s codename was to be the same one he used while serving as vice president: Celtic.