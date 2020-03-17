John Legend, Cold Play And More Stars Livestreaming Concerts Amid Coronavirus

John Legend, Cold Play and more stars announcing plans to livestream concerts amid the nationwide concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” the 41-year-old singer tweeted to his millions of followers Monday. “I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time.”(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“See you soon,” he added. “We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The post came in response to fellow performer Cold Play who had tweeted, “Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

And they weren’t the only ones, singer Chris Martin tweeted using the same hashtag TogetherAtHome and shared several videos of him singing some of his hits, including “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Pop singer Pink posted a video on Instagram Monday showing her sitting at her piano and staying home amid fears of spreading the coronavirus. She captioned the post, “Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours. To make you feel my love. rehearsals.”

It’s already been viewed more than two million times.

Neil Young announced he was doing “Fireside Sessions” on his Neil Young Archives website on Monday because we are “all at home” in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife [Daryl Hannah] filming,” Young wrote. “It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together.” The post was noted by ConsequenceofSound.net.