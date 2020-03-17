Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 3 Other Nets Players Also Have It

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has coronavirus.

According to Shams Carania, four total Brooklyn Nets players have the virus, but Durant is the only one whose name is public. He isn’t showing symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The basketball phenom told Stadium and The Athletic, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

As I’ve said before, there’s literally nobody out of reach of this virus, and there’s no event or organization that is also untouchable.

It initially just shut down the entire NBA. Now, it’s infected one of the top three or four players on the planet.

To say things aren’t going well with coronavirus would be an understatement.

Luckily for Durant, it sounds like he’s going to be just fine. He’s not showing symptoms, he doesn’t seem to be having any issues and he just wants people to be smart.

Hopefully, the fact he has it encourages other people to behave smartly.

Let’s all hope Durant gets the virus out of his body soon, and we can stop having to hear about people getting coronavirus.

This all just needs to come to a quick end.