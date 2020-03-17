Las Vegas Raiders Sign Quarterback Marcus Mariota

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders have reached a deal with the Oregon Heisman winner. He previously played for the Tennessee Titans, but lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details aren’t known at the moment.

The @Raiders have come to terms with Marcus Mariota — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 17, 2020

You should love this move if you’re a fan of the Raiders. You should absolutely love it. I know the team claims they’re all in on Derek Carr, but nobody buys that.

The reality of the situation is that they need somebody to push Carr for the starting quarterback position. Mariota can absolutely do that.

He might have been benched this past season in favor of Tannehill in Tennessee, but let’s not pretend like Mariota can’t play.

He absolutely can make plays on the field. He didn’t win the Heisman at Oregon by accident. He’s also incredibly athletic, which is only a plus with the way the quarterback position is evolving.

Ideally, he’ll come in and force Carr to get much better or risk losing his spot. Jon Gruden and the Raiders made the perfect call here.