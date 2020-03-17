Lyle Waggoner From The ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Dead At 84

Actor Lyle Waggoner, known for his roles in the ’60s and ’70s, has died.
Waggoner passed away at his home on Tuesday surrounded by his wife and kids, according to a report published by TMZ. He was reportedly battling cancer. Waggoner was 84 years old at the time of his death.
Lyle Waggoner, the actor with the leading man looks who spent seven seasons on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ before portraying versions of Steve Trevor a generation apart on ‘Wonder Woman,’ has died at age 84 https://t.co/dx4awQxQDX
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2020
He was most known for his role on “The Carol Burnett” show along with his starring role in “Wonder Woman.” Waggoner began his own company, Star Waggons, while he worked on the show. He rented out custom motor homes for talent to use while on sets. (RELATED: Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old)
In 1973, Waggoner was chosen as the first male centerfold for Playgirl magazine. The magazine deemed Waggoner “the stuff of which sexual fantasies are made, a 6-foot-4 hunk of gorgeous beefcake” at the time.
He also appeared in TV shows in the ’80s including “The Golden Girls,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Happy Days” and “Murder, She Wrote.”
Waggoner is survived by his wife Sharon Kennedy and two sons, Jason and Beau.