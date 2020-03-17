Joe Scarborough Tells Viewers ‘To Do Everything’ To Ensure This President ‘Succeeds’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough told viewers Tuesday morning that “we have to do everything we can do to make sure this president succeeds” in fighting the coronavirus.

Scarborough acknowledged that while he’s very critical of President Donald Trump, he was impressed with how the president’s performance in combatting COVID-19 has evolved over the past week, calling yesterday “a new beginning.”

“I will associate myself with everything that’s been said about how this president, this White House, bungled this crisis over the past,” Scarborough said. “And of course, if you’ve watched the show for more than ten minutes over the past three-and-a-half years, you understand we’re critical of just about everything the president does.” (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing)

But the morning host concluded, “We only have one president at a time.”

Scarborough said the coronavirus pandemic is larger than the 9/11 terrorist attacks and is akin to the Second World War, where the entire nation had to unit to fight a common enemy over an extended period of time.

“We are all joined together as a country, fighting an epidemic that could end up — let me say this again, based on the study that got to the White House yesterday — kill more people, kill more Americans than died in World War II, World War I, the Civil War, and Vietnam.”

The former Republican congressman asked all Americans “to work together. I am hopeful that the White House and that the President continues this somber approach.” (RELATED: Journalists Spread Fake News About Coronavirus And Trump … Again)

Last Friday, Trump declared a state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus. He has also issued a 30 day ban on travel from Europe, updated to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

On Sunday, the president even urged grocery shoppers to “relax” and to “stop hoarding” food, assuring Americans that the supply chain was intact and “there’s plenty” available.