NFL Bans Teams From Meeting With Free Agents, Off-Season Team Activities Suspended Over Coronavirus

The NFL has stopped teams from meeting with potential free agent signings.

According to Adam Schefter, the league released a memo Monday night letting teams know they would no longer be allowed to meet with free agents as fears about coronavirus grow. Teams can still negotiate over the phone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Off-season team activities have also been suspended until further notice. You can read the full memo below.

You could feel this move coming from the league. After the NFL didn’t make any changes to free agency, several teams were reportedly very upset.

It’s just not smart to have guys zipping all over the country in private jets given the fact people are getting more and more nervous about coronavirus.

It only made sense that teams wouldn’t be pleased.

Now, teams will still be able to negotiate deals, but they just won’t be able to do it in person. All things considered, I don’t think it should too much.

However, it is just the latest example of coronavirus having a massive impact on the way people do business. It really makes you wonder when all this will end.

Hopefully, this all comes to an end sooner than later because I think I speak for everyone when I say we’ve grown tired of coronavirus.