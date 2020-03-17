Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Place Ryan Shazier On The Reserve/Retired List

Ryan Shazier’s NFL career is officially over.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed him on the reserve/retired list after he suffered a brutal spinal injury against the Bengals more than two years ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Steelers placed LB Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Shazier has made huge strides since he got hurt against the Bengals is a freak incident. Some wondered if he’d ever walk again.

Well, he’s long ago surpassed that benchmark, but he’s obviously never going to play in the NFL again. That’s for the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:54pm PST

At this point, Shazier should consider himself lucky that he’s made such an incredible recovery after one of the scariest moments in recent NFL memory.

The Steelers have also taken care of him financially, and he’s earned more than $18 million in his career.

If he wants to continue to be around football, I have no doubt the Steelers will keep him around in some capacity. At this point, he should take his money and enjoy his life because he belongs nowhere near a football field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Dec 4, 2019 at 9:05pm PST

His career ended in unfortunate fashion, but he should be incredibly proud of how far he has come since his injury.