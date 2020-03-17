Pornhub Traffic Increases Amid Coronavirus Fears

Coronavirus hasn’t impacted Pornhub’s business in a negative fashion.

While the virus is shutting businesses down around the world, business is only increasing for the adult entertainment website.

According to insights released by the company, traffic has only gone up since the virus has continued to spread. Last Wednesday, traffic was up 5.7% compared to a usual Wednesday.

Pornhub also found traffic is increasing later at night into the early morning hours compared to usual. Traffic is also up 6.6% in Europe.

No new numbers have come out since the United States has been shutting down and people are staying home more. I'm sure the porn streaming numbers will only going up.

I'll keep my eyes peeled for whenever the latest insights drop because I have no doubt the numbers will only go further north.

In fact, I’m a shade surprised the increase in traffic was only 5.7%! I figured it’d be more than that for sure, but again, these numbers are from before the virus really took hold here in America.

Now that it’s here and people aren’t really leaving home as much, I think you can safely assume streaming data will be through the roof.

As I always say, it’s a genius marketing move for PornHub to release this data. People love reading this stuff. You can all pretend you don’t, but I know you do.

Check back for more data when we have it! Just imagine what the numbers might end up being if we’re locked down for a couple months. They’ll be insane.