REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars Don’t Have A Ton Of Interest In Trading Nick Foles

The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be trading quarterback Nick Foles after all.

It's believed by most people who follow the NFL that Foles will eventually find a new team after the Jaguars seemingly decided to ride with Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback. However, things might not be that simple.

According to Adam Schefter, teams have approached the Jaguars about the veteran passer, but Jacksonville has “been unwilling to trade him.”

One of the teams possibly interested is Chicago, according to Ed Werder.

Teams have approached Jacksonville about Nick Foles for weeks. To date Jacksonville has been unwilling to trade him. It still feels that way. But never know what happens if another team gets aggressive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

I say this with 100% complete seriousness, I have no idea why the Jaguars would want to hang onto Foles and his contract.

The reality is we saw what he brought to the table last season compared to Minshew. Foles isn’t bad, but the former Washington State star set the league on fire.

The Jaguars are now his team. There’s literally no point in paying Foles to ride the bench. They have to try to dump his contract ASAP.

Find a trading part, ship Foles out of town and ride with Minshew going forward. It’s the best plan for success, and it’s not even a tough call to make.