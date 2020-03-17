REPORT: NBA Won’t Drug Test Players While The League Is Suspended Because Of Coronavirus

NBA players reportedly won’t have to take drug tests while play is suspended.

The league is suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus, and the National Basketball Players Association has reached a deal with the league to temporarily halt drug tests, according to Yahoo Sports.

It only makes sense that players shouldn’t be tested if they’re not playing games and the league has come to a grinding halt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What would be the point of drug testing them? There aren’t even games to suspend them from. At this point, the NBA should just tell them to stay home and do whatever keeps them busy.

If that means they want to smoke weed, then so be it. I’d rather have them at home smoking weed than out and about risking getting sick.

It’d be an incredibly unnecessary move if the league started sending testers to players’ homes to get urine samples during a league-wide suspension of games.

That’d be an insanely petty and stupid move.

While I don’t usually give props to giant sports leagues, I think it’s safe to say the NBA did the right thing with this call.