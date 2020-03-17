REPORT: Tom Brady Is Signing With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Will Be Officially Announced Wednesday

Tom Brady will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots.

According to Colin Cowherd, Brady made the decision to leave New England and sign with the Bucs after the Pats failed to land Stefon Diggs or DeAndre Hopkins. The decision will reportedly be announced tomorrow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

What a wild world to be living in. One moment, Brady is the face of the New England Patriots, and the next he’s replacing Jameis Winston with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is huge news for the Bucs, and it gives their offense an immediate boost. Winston had no problem slinging it. He had a gigantic problem taking care of the ball.

That’s an issue Brady doesn’t have at all. He’s a real pro when it comes to ball security and valuing possessions.

On top of that, the Bucs have one of the best receivers in the game in Mike Evans. It’s going to be deadly to watch Evans run routes with Brady launching dimes to him.

I’m honestly in a state of disbelief. If you told me a year ago that Tom Brady would be throwing passes to Mike Evans in Tampa, I would have had you put in a mental hospital.

We’ll see how much money he’s going to get paid, but this is a monster decision. What a wild time to be a football fan.