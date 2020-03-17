Here Are The Issues Most Important To Swing Voters In 2020: Could Coronavirus Make The List Soon?

President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory came in large part thanks to a shift in allegiances among voters who supported President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Now that Trump’s chance at reelection draws closer, are those swing voters still on his side?

While Republicans and Democrats seem to have had little in common since 2016, there are still millions of voters who have yet to decide whether to vote for Trump or presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Here are they issues that could tip the scales:

The Economy:

As the camapign season for the 2020 election was ramping up, Trump’s campaign–and most others in the country–saw the economy as the central pillar of his reelection campaign.

The economy had surged in the first three years of the Trump administration, but the coronavirus pandemic has put it into freefall, entirely erasing the gains of the past three years. This is a critical moment for Trump, as large majorities of independent voters say issues like jobs and the economy are most important for earning their votes. (RELATED: All You Need To Know About Catching The Coronavirus By Touching Surfaces)

Democrats recognize the opportunity as well. Both Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held press conferences on how they would have handled the coronavirus pandemic better than Trump. They also devoted large segments of Sunday night’s Democratic debate to bashing Trump’s response and the economic consequences.

For his part, Trump has bent his administration toward finding a way to help markets recover. The federal made massive interest rate cuts almost immediately in February, which led to a brief market recovery.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin joined with Senate Republicans Tuesday request an $1 trillion stimulus package to curb the damage to the economy. It is unclear whether Democrats would get on board with the plan, however, and several Republicans have been hesitant on the issue of bailouts.

Gun Rights:

President Trump’s campaign has long counted on 2nd Amendment issues to secure them voters in the Midwest and other regions away from the coasts, and polls say they may be right to do so.

A poll from the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action found that large majorities of voters in swing states like North Carolina, Iowa, Georgie and Michigan viewed Democrats more radical gun control policies as intolerable. (RELATED: Federal Judge Says Coronavirus Makes It ‘Impossible’ For People To Vote In Tuesday Florida Primary)

I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Poll respondents were asked their thoughts on a Democratic candidate who “supports much stronger gun control laws and, in some cases, gun confiscation, even for guns owned by citizens with no criminal record.” (RELATED: The Reason The US Doesn’t Have Enough Coronavirus Testing Kits)

While these voters may not agree with Trump on many of his policies, they may still be willing to vote for him. Trump’s campaign capitalized on an opportunity to exacerbate this issue in February when Biden announced that failed Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke would lead his administration’s gun control efforts if elected. O’Rourke infamously promised Americans that “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your guns” on a presidential debate stage in 2019.

Climate Change:

While the coronavirus is largely a messaging battle for 2020 competitors and the 2nd Amendment appears to be a slam dunk for Trump, climate change is an issue where Democrats receive overwhelming sympathy from swing voters.

A poll from the Cook Political Report found that swing voters make up roughly 15 percent of registered voters, and 60 percent of those say the importance of climate change makes them more likely to vote for Democrats. (RELATED: Activist Explains Why Climate Change Movement’s ‘Whiteness’ Drove Her To Stop Saving The Earth)

But while these voters are concerned with the climate, they are not what Republicans would derisively call climate alarmists. A poll from Axios found that many of these same voters, while concerned about climate change, do not rank it in their top five issues.

“There are lots of other issues competing for voters’ attention, so if they perceive it’s not urgent, there’s a tendency to put it on the back burner,” Senior Yale Research Scientist Anthony Leiserowitz told Axios.

While no single issue like climate change or the 2nd Amendments commands the decisions of every swing voter, the economy and their confidence in it certainly holds a plurality.

If Trump is unable to stimulate the economy out of its decline, it is looking increasingly likely that whoever is able to win the messaging battle surrounding the coronavirus and the economy could decide the 2020 election.