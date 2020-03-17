The World Is Shutting Down For A While

On today’s podcast we get into all things coronavirus – how the world is shutting down and why. Plus, we get into the hypocrisy exposed through this crisis and how it has laid bare the barriers to innovation and quick action government has put in the way of the private sector.
Why is the world shutting down over a virus with similar symptoms to the flu? It’s more complicated than that, it’s a matter of volume and capacity, as well as a higher mortality rate. It’s not all crazy, and it’s not a conspiracy. We address all of it and explain the whole situation.
Plus, as the federal and state governments scramble to waive regulations and laws that hinder the private sector from helping with the outbreak, there will be an opportunity when this is over to look at just how big government made things worse, and whether or not those laws and regulations should remain in place permanently. We get into that too.
