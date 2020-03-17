Tom Brady Announces He’s Done With The New England Patriots, Says ‘Football Journey Will Take Place Elsewhere’

Quarterback Tom Brady is officially done playing for the New England Patriots.

Brady announced on his Instagram early Tuesday morning that his “football journey will take place elsewhere,” and he thanked his teammates, coaches, fans and everybody else who played a role in the historic career of the six-time Super Bowl champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram FOREVER A PATRIOT A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram LOVE YOU PATS NATION A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

What an absolutely wild announcement. I thought most of us assumed reports about Brady leaving were just a game of chicken between him and the Pats.

I guess not. I guess the man with six Super Bowl rings wanted out, and that’s exactly what he got. Brady will now suit up in 2020 for a different team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

I’m truly at a loss for words right now. What a stunning turn of events. The question now is where will he go.

The most obvious answers are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. I don’t see too many other options out there for Brady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 13, 2019 at 7:30am PST

Keep checking back for more updates on this rapidly developing situation.