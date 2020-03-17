‘I’m Not Going To Let Them Get Away With It’ — Trump Snaps On New York Times For ‘Disgraceful’ Coronavirus Coverage

President Donald Trump ripped into the New York Times’ coverage of his administration’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday, saying that the network did “disgraceful” journalism this week.

During his press briefing, a reporter asked Trump about his attacks on Democrats, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former President Barack Obama.

Whitmer had previously criticized the federal government’s response to Coronavirus, leading Trump to hit back characteristically.

Trump defended his actions, saying that he only lashes out when he is forced to “respond.”

“She said something that was false and therefore I did do that. And I will continue to do that,” Trump said, then pivoting to the media, accusing reporters of misrepresenting him in a phone call Monday.

WATCH:

“If they’re going to say things that are false, like the story that was written yesterday. Somebody — I think I know who, but they taped the conference call that I had with the governors, it was a good call, it was fine. I assume somebody is going to tape it,” Trump said, continuing, “They handed it to various people, and one of them was the New York Times and the New York Times chose to write totally inaccurately about it.”

“It was a disgraceful thing. It was bad journalism. But, you know, they do a lot of bad journalism. But, we respond to that. And actually, people get it, people get it,” he added.

“No, I want it to be bipartisan and nobody’s going to be better than me. But when they attack me or the people, these incredible people behind me, I’m not going to let them get away with it.”

The New York Times, among others, appeared to misrepresent Trump’s phone call with governors Monday to make it look like he was telling state governments that they were on their own to handle the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Funding Bill To Fight Coronavirus Into Law)