Vanessa Hudgens Backtracks After Saying Social Distancing Until July Is ‘Bullshit’

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has clarified her thoughts on coronavirus after she was criticized for calling social distancing “bullshit.”

After making the comments during an Instagram live on Monday, Hudgens used the social media platform to clarify her comments and encourage fans to stay inside.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 17, 2020

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls**t,” she said of the potential timeline given by President Donald Trump on Monday. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

“I don’t know,” Hudgens backtracked. “Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Tuesday she clarified her comments assuring fans she was quarantined in her house and encouraging them to do the same. (RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split After 8 Years Together)

“So yesterday I did an Instagram live and today I realized some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said in a video uploaded to her Instagram story.

“I am at home and in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane,” Hudgens continued. “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside, y’all.”