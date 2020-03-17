‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere Draws More Than 1.7 Million Viewers Sunday Night On HBO, Gets Big Streaming Viewership

The early numbers for the “Westworld” season three premiere are pretty strong.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the early numbers for the season three premiere show about 1.7 million people watched on different HBO platforms Sunday night, and 800,000 did so on streaming options. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

These numbers always increase as more time passes. The season two episodes averaged more than nine million viewers when it was all said and done.

While 1.7 million people might not be a number that jumps right off the page immediately, THR also pointed out how it’s stronger than “The Outsider” and “Watchmen” in the same spot.

If you add in the fact “Westworld” has a committed audience already, and I think we’ll see these numbers shoot up by the final calculation.

The most important point I want to make here is the streaming numbers. Nearly half of the people who watched Sunday did so on a streaming site!

That’s a sign of the times. People are trending more and more towards streaming with every single day that goes by.

Watching it on the actual broadcast is increasingly a thing of the past. Streaming is where it’s at these days.

For those of you who did watch, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I loved it, and I’m guessing most of you did too.