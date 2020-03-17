Not A Single Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Player Earns All-American Honors After Winning The Big 10

Wisconsin’s improbable run to a Big Ten championship got more impressive after CBS Sports released its All-Americans.

Despite four B1G players being featured, not a single Wisconsin Badgers player was an All-American in the eyes of CBS Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks. We won the B1G and didn’t even need a single All-American to win the country’s toughest conference.

It’s truly remarkable just how amazing this basketball season was for Wisconsin. We took a bunch of young men everybody else overlooked and we won the conference title with them.

Were things always easy? No. There were more issues with the team this year than I ever thought possible, but we didn’t back down from anything.

We only pushed further forward, and busted our tails the best we could to get wins. The fact we won the title without one All-American is just a true testament to the hard work the entire roster put in this past year.

When the world counted us out, we just started chipping away at the challenge ahead of us. It seems to have worked out just fine given the fact we have the strongest claim to the national title.

Now, with just one player not returning, it’s time for us to gear up for a serious 2021 Final Four run. Are you with? I sure hope so because it’s going to be an incredible time.