Debra Messing Slams Trump’s Response To Coronavirus, Says ‘MAGA’ Supporters ‘Will Die Because Of His Lies’

Debra Messing attacked President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus and said that MAGA supporters “will die because of his lies.”

“LIAR-IN-CHIEF,” the 51-year-old actress tweeted to her millions of followers, along with a video that plays comments the president has said about the pandemic over roughly the past month. His words are juxtaposed with a graph that reportedly depicts the rapid rise of cases in the U.S. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing???? (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

“#Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected,” she added. “Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Messing is just the latest celebrity to criticize the president for his handling of the virus. Model and author Chrissy Teigen questioned Tuesday both Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s response.

“Has Melania [Trump] even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times,” the swimsuit model tweeted. “I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is.”

Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times? I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020