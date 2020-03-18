Alabama Postpones Senate GOP Run-Off Until July

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she is postponing the Republican Senate primary run-off in her state until July, becoming the latest governor to postpone a primary election due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The run-off between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville was originally slated for March 31. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)
“Exercising my extraordinary powers under the Emergency Management Act, I am setting Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election for July 14, 2020,” Ivey said in a statement. “The ability to hold free and fair elections is an inherent right as citizens of the United States and the great state of Alabama, but the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount.”
Exercising my powers under the Emergency Management Act, I’m setting AL’s Primary Runoff Election for July 14. The ability to hold free & fair elections is an inherent right as American citizens, but the safety & wellbeing of AL citizens is paramount. https://t.co/VojkQzIGCV pic.twitter.com/D5bz0jWF2C
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 18, 2020
Alabama is one of several states to postpone their primaries over the virus, including Ohio, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Georgia. (RELATED: Ohio Primary To Be Delayed After Push From Governor Mike Dewine)
Sessions and Tuberville have been neck and neck in the polls as they vie for the right to take on Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. The former coach received a significant boost earlier this month when President Donald Trump endorsed him over his former attorney general.
“Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will ever let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!” the president said in his endorsement.