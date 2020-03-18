Amanda Bynes, Fiancé Delete Pregnancy Announcement Off Social Media

Actress Amanda Bynes seemingly deleted an Instagram post from Tuesday night announcing she was pregnant.

Bynes‘ fiancé, Paul Michael, also deleted the photo of an ultrasound he had shared Tuesday night, according to a report published by Page Six. Michael had captioned his photo, “Baby in the making.”

Both Bynes and Michael, however, had deleted their posts by Wednesday morning, Page Six reported.

Nobody knows what is even going on with Bynes. Everyone has been so happy for her after she announced her engagement to Michael, but there have been some weird things going on since.

The engagement was first announced over Valentine’s Day weekend, but by mid-March it came out that the couple had called their engagement off. Bynes and Michael both denied this ever happened. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Amanda Bynes On The Internet)

“Both of our instas got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent dms saying we broke up,” Michael told Page Six at the time. “We never broke up and weren’t able to log into our instagrams.”

I’d really like to see things go back to some kind of normal for Bynes. To see her get engaged and then announce a pregnancy seemed like a step in the right direction. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.