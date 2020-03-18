‘I’m Dealing With A Fu**ing Global Crisis’: Bernie Sanders Explodes At CNN Reporter Manu Raju

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lost his cool Wednesday at CNN Capitol Hill Correspondent Manu Raju after Raju asked the senator about the future of his presidential campaign.
“I’m dealing with a fu**ing global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with,” Sanders said.
Sanders continued to eviscerate Raju’s line of questioning, according to the CNN reporter’s Twitter account. (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Praises Trump On Air, But She Instantly Clarifies On Twitter)
“Well right now, right now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die,” Sanders said. “Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?”
Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: “I’m dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020
The future of Sanders’ campaign was the subject of speculation on social media throughout the day Wednesday after the senator suffered three lopsided defeats to former Vice President Joe Biden, who continues to build an insurmountable delegate advantage over Sanders.
Raju has been chided for his reporting by U.S. senators before. Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally called Raju a “liberal hack” during a tense encounter on Capitol Hill in January.
“You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack,” McSally told Raju at the time.