Superstar Brad Paisley’s Grocery Store In Nashville Starts Delivering Goods To Elderly Amid Coronavirus

Superstar Brad Paisley announced that his free grocery store in Nashville would start delivering goods to the elderly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, in light of changing times, thestore_nashville is mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesdays/Thursdays,” the 47-year-old country singer shared in a video he posted on Instagram amid the pandemic. The post was noted by the Tennessean in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Amazon To Hire 100,000 New Workers Because Of Coronavirus)

“If anyone needs to be included on this list, we urge them to contact infothestore.org,” he added. “Also we will continue to operate regular hours 1-7 Th/F 11-5 Sat for walk ins, but please bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors.#nashvillestrong.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

In the clip, the “She’s Everything” hitmaker also talked about he was doing in light of how “times have changed” amid the fear of spreading COVID-19. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” Paisley shared… We have a list of seniors that we’re basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we’re doing this right.”

“Let’s get through this,” he added.

Paisley and his wife actress, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, own a free grocery store called The Store. The shop is run by volunteers.

Talking to the outlet last year, the country singer explained, “This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times.”

“All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom,” he added. “It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”