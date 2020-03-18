Caesars Entertainment Shuts Down North American Properties Because Of Coronavirus

Caesars Entertainment has temporarily closed its Las Vegas and other North American properties because of coronavirus.

The company sent out an email early Wednesday morning announcing the move, and also posted it on their social media. The properties will be closed through April 16. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Find additional updates here: www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information A post shared by Caesars Entertainment (@caesarsentertainment) on Mar 17, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT

Well, Caesars didn’t shut down as quickly in Las Vegas as MGM did, but both hotel and entertainment giants have now closed their doors in Sin City.

If you didn’t already think coronavirus was being taken insanely seriously, this should do the trick. Vegas isn’t supposed to shut down for anything.

Yet, the two companies that run the city have officially closed the doors for the time being because of the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MGM Resorts (@mgmresortsintl) on Jan 30, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

This virus truly knows no bounds. It’s come for everything we love in this country, and there’s no end in sight, which might be the worst part.

When Vegas shuts down, it’s generally a good sign that you probably shouldn’t be out and about doing stuff. I hate to say it, but it seems to be the reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Entertainment (@caesarsentertainment) on Mar 12, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

I also have an upcoming trip to Vegas scheduled. Let’s hope like hell this situation is all sorted out by then.