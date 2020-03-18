Cam Newton Claims The Panthers Forced Him To Search For A Trade

Cam Newton is hitting back at the idea he wants to be traded by the Carolina Panthers.

It was revealed Tuesday that the Panthers gave Newton and his reps permission to seek a trade partner, and the team proceeded to sign Teddy Bridgewater. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Newton hit back at the idea any of this was his idea. He wrote in an Instagram comment that Panthers “forced me into this.”

Cam Newton, on IG, makes it clear that he did not want this to happen and says Panthers “forced” him into it: pic.twitter.com/gv0ooK8kff — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2020

Well, I’m glad Newton appears to be handling this very well and rationally. You know the last place you should litigate problems with your NFL team?

On Instagram. If you’re ever thinking about flaming your NFL team on social media, I suggest you put your phone down for awhile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 12, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT

The reality of the situation is that Newton’s best football is long behind him. It just is. He can deny it, but it is.

The Panthers are hitting the reset button, have hired a new coach and got Teddy Bridgewater to lead the team’s office.

Newton’s time has come and gone. He should focus on the next step of his career, and not focus on public beefs with the Panthers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:59am PST

It’s just not a good look at all, and he’s got much bigger problems to deal with.