CNN Contradicts Its Own Fact Check About US Allegedly Rejecting WHO Coronavirus Test Kits

CNN appeared to contradict its own fact check regarding allegations that America rejected the World Health Organization’s (WHO) offer to provide test kits.

The publication wrote about former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim during the Democratic debate March 15 that the U.S. chose not to accept testing kits for the virus from WHO. That article, part of a March 15 round-up about the debate, wrote that “Biden is correct.”

"The US, along with other countries, chose not to take test kids from WHO — and instead decided to make their own," according to that article.

A second article published March 18 by the publication disputed CNN’s own fact check. This article is headlined “WHO and CDC never discussed providing international test kids to the US, global health agency says.”

“No discussions occurred between WHO and the CDC about providing tests to the United States, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told CNN on Tuesday, and WHO did not offer coronavirus tests to the CDC,” that article wrote.

Amazing. CNN fact check of Biden on Sunday vs. its own reporting today. One supports Biden for falsely claiming the U.S. rejected WHO test kits, the second acknowledges that never happened. pic.twitter.com/fzUO2i15LL — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 18, 2020

Despite the conflicting reports, CNN’s March 15 article still claims that Biden is correct.

Snopes fact-checked this claim, noting that “The U.S. did not turn down an offer to use those tests (as no such offer was extended), nor was it unusual for the United States to design and produce its own diagnostic tests in lieu of those made elsewhere.”

CNN did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.