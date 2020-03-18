Media

CNN Contradicts Its Own Fact Check About US Allegedly Rejecting WHO Coronavirus Test Kits

A close up of a test kit for testing for the coronavirus, Covid-19 is seen at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts on March 18, 2020.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
CNN appeared to contradict its own fact check regarding allegations that America rejected the World Health Organization’s (WHO) offer to provide test kits.

The publication wrote about former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim during the Democratic debate March 15 that the U.S. chose not to accept testing kits for the virus from WHO. That article, part of a March 15 round-up about the debate, wrote that “Biden is correct.”

“The US, along with other countries, chose not to take test kids from WHO — and instead decided to make their own,” according to that article. (RELATED: Disaster Capitalism In Full Swing As Kid Caught Selling Squirts Of Hand Sanitizer And Americans Go Berserk At Stores)

A second article published March 18 by the publication disputed CNN’s own fact check. This article is headlined “WHO and CDC never discussed providing international test kids to the US, global health agency says.”

“No discussions occurred between WHO and the CDC about providing tests to the United States, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told CNN on Tuesday, and WHO did not offer coronavirus tests to the CDC,” that article wrote.

Despite the conflicting reports, CNN’s March 15 article still claims that Biden is correct.

Snopes fact-checked this claim, noting that “The U.S. did not turn down an offer to use those tests (as no such offer was extended), nor was it unusual for the United States to design and produce its own diagnostic tests in lieu of those made elsewhere.”

CNN did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.