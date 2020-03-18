Dallas Cowboys Receiver Amari Cooper Gets 5-Year Deal Worth Up To $100 Million

The Dallas Cowboys locked up star wide receiver Amari Cooper with a new deal worth a ton of money.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cooper has agreed to a five-year deal with the Cowboys worth up to $100 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll get $60 million guaranteed.

The #Cowboys have reached an agreement in principle with WR Amari Cooper on a 5-year, $100M deal, source says. He never wanted to leave Dallas, and now he sticks around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The deal for Amari Cooper includes $60M guaranteed. https://t.co/jbRilmb8jQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

This deal kind of got lost in the shuffle of everything. Dak Prescott getting the exclusive franchise tag from the Cowboys and Tom Brady leaving the Patriots have both dominated the news cycle.

Yet, Cooper flew under the radar and scored himself a monster contract with the Cowboys. To say he’s getting paid a ton of money would be an understatement.

Cooper also deserves every single penny. You take Cooper off of the field and Dak Prescott is going to have serious problems throwing the ball.

I’m guessing his agent pointed that out several times during negotiations.

Props to him for getting his cash. Now, we’ll have to see if the Cowboys can actually make some noise this season.

I have no doubt Cooper will be a pain for opposing defenses.