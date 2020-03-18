The Last Pro-Life Democrat In Congress Is Toast

Illinois Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of only two remaining pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost his Tuesday primary race to a Justice Democrats-backed ad executive, Marie Newman.
Newman was also backed by EMILY’S List and Planned Parenthood. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc chatted via teleconference Wednesday to assess what this means for both the Democrat and Republican parties.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!