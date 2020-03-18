ESPN Says The Wisconsin Badgers Would Have Won March Madness If The Games Were Held

ESPN believes the Wisconsin Badgers would have won March Madness if the games had been held.

The games were all canceled because of coronavirus, and that means we’ll only be able to wonder what could have been. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you all know, I already named the Badgers national champions. I know have more evidence to back that claim up because ESPN’s computer model also had them winning the whole damn thing.

The simulation based on BPI had the Badgers beating BYU in the title game.

Ummmm, y'all might want to check out ESPN's BPI tourney simulation.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I’m smiling ear-to-ear. I couldn’t be happier if I tried.

You all tried to laugh at me when I said the Badgers were national champions. Nobody wanted to take me seriously.

Nobody wanted to listen, despite the fact we won the B1G. We won the best conference in America and won all the tiebreakers. Of course we’re national champions!

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers

Now, the largest sports network on the planet ran a simulation with their airtight model, and it also showed the Badgers as national champions.

At this point, you’re just out of your mind if you think the Badgers shouldn’t hang a banner in the Kohl Center.

I’ll personally pay for it all by myself if I have to.

One Shining Moment. Champions Forever.

To quote a text I just got, we either hang a banner or we don’t have a pair. Let’s get it done, and congrats to us on the 2020 national title.