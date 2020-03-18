Gisele Bündchen Shares ‘Beautiful’ Goodbye To Boston And Patriots As Tom Brady Exits

Gisele Bündchen shared a “beautiful” and touching goodbye to the city of Boston and New England Patriots as Tom Brady prepares to reportedly sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” the 39-year-old super model captioned a sweet post on Instagram Wednesday, along with a handful of family photos. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

“We will forever have wonderful memories,” she added. “Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Bündchen continued, while she thanked “everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!”(RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

The tender post came one day after the legendary Patriots QB announced that it his “football journey will take place elsewhere” as he said goodbye and thanked his teammates, coaches and the “incredible fans and Patriots supporters” for the past twenty years of his time with the multiple Super Bowl-winning team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:43am PDT