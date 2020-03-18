Graham Mertz Tweets He’d ‘Do Anything’ To Have Spring Football Practice

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz isn’t happy with spring football practice being put on hold.

As of this moment, there is no set timetable for when football activities will return because coronavirus has pretty shut everything down.

The man expected to push for the starting job wants to start getting reps immediately. He tweeted, “Literally would do anything to have spring ball right now.”

Literally would do anything to have spring ball right now — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) March 17, 2020

Yeah, Graham, I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say we’d all do just about anything for spring practice to be underway.

Spring practice is the perfect kind of thing to wet the whistle going into fall camp and the season. Right now, we haven’t had any for Wisconsin.

On top of that, spring camp being put on hold indefinitely really hurts Mertz. He’s entering the 2020 campaign with the weight of the worlds on his shoulders as he pushes to take the starting quarterback job from Jack Coan.

He can’t really do that if he’s not even on the field because of the damn coronavirus. He needs every rep he can get, and he can’t get any right now.

For the sake of football fans everywhere, let’s all hope Mertz and every other player is back out on the field sooner than later.