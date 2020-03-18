Jacksonville Trades Nick Foles To Chicago, Gardner Minshew Is Officially The Starting Quarterback Of The Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars shipped Foles to Chicago in return for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

With Nick Foles trades to Chicago, Jacksonville now hands its starting QB job to Gardner Minshew. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

There are two major takeaways from this trade. First and foremost, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now officially Gardner Minshew’s team.

Without Foles in town, there won’t be any debate about who will get all the starting quarterback reps.

It’s the Minshew Mania show going forward, and that’s going to be a ton of fun to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Secondly, and equally important if you’re a fan of the Bears, Mitch Trubisky’s time as a starting quarterback is probably over.

You don’t trade for a guy like Nick Foles to have him ride the bench. The Bears only go and get a guy like that if you’re looking to start him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Foles (@nickfoles) on May 21, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT

After all, Foles is a proven winner with a Super Bowl ring. I’d be stunned if he wasn’t starting week one of the 2020 season.

What a wild few days it’s been in the NFL. This is the kind of stuff we love to see!