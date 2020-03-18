Jason Witten Signs 1-Year Deal With The Las Vegas Raiders, Can Make $4.75 Million In 2020

Former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Todd Archer, the legendary NFL tight end can make up to $4.75 million in 2020 on his one-year deal.

Jason Witten intends to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys after 16 seasons. According to a source, Witten can make up to $4.75 million in 2020. https://t.co/l3dW52GEaw — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 17, 2020

The Jason Witten journey continues, and he’s sticking around in the NFL for at least another year. After taking time away from the NFL to work on “Monday Night Football,” he returned to Dallas, and now he’s headed to Las Vegas.

This is a great signing for the Raiders. Witten provides an immediate veteran voice in the locker room and he’ll be a dependable player on the offense.

It’s not clear if Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback for Jon Gruden, but Witten will be a security blanket for whichever ends up getting the starting nod.

It’s kind of wild how he just took a year off from football to get into the broadcast booth, and now he’s playing for Jon Gruden in Las Vegas.

As I always say, life comes at you fast, especially in the NFL.