Johnny Manziel Says Anyone Is Capable Of Quarantining If He ‘Can Stay Out Of The Club’

Johnny Manziel had some good advice for people amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner posted an Instagram story video of himself on a golf course, and wrote, “If I can stay out of the club anyone can #quarantine.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of his message below.

Johnny Manziel says stay safe, stay home pic.twitter.com/FDPseNSdkr — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 17, 2020

You know things are serious when Johnny Manziel is out here letting people know he’s out of the club, and that means you should also quarantine.

Folks, if Manziel isn’t partying because of the coronavirus, then you damn sure better be staying home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:41pm PST

Johnny Football staying away from the clubs is a gigantic red line for the coronavirus. It’s a pretty good sign it’s time to take this seriously.

Of course, he is on the golf course in his video, but I don’t think that’s too big of a concern. There’s plenty of room for social distancing on the course.

Not so much room for social distancing in the club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:08pm PST

As Johnny said best, you should all just quarantine. If he’s sacrificing by not going to the clubs, then you can all sacrifice too.