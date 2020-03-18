Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Life-Changing News Nine Months After Suffering A Miscarriage

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth shared the very happy news on Wednesday that the couple was indeed expecting after suffering a miscarriage nine months ago.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” Joy-Anna announced in a post she shared on Instagram Wednesday, along with a great family photo. The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: Country Star Granger Smith’s Wife Opens Up After Losing 3-Year-Old Son: ‘Every Single Thing Reminds Me Of Him’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

“Ahhh!!! ” the 22-year-old reality star added. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” (RELATED: Jill Duggar Gives Marriage Advice: Refrain From Masturbation)

Duggar continued, “We will give a more detailed update soon, but for now, go to our YouTube channel to find out the GENDER and to watch this journey we’ve been on.”

In the video the “Counting On” star shared on YouTube, she captioned all of the moments of her pregnancy to date, including when she shared the news with her husband.

WATCH:

“I cannot believe it,” Joy-Anna shared. “If it’s true, I’m shocked. I’m not as scared as I thought I’d be after miscarrying at 20 weeks. I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I’m not. I’m excited. It’s crazy.”

And she was happy to share that the two are expecting a little girl the second week of August.

“I could not believe it,” she added. “I just started crying. I didn’t even know what to say. We’re super excited, nervous and thankful all at the same time.”

It all comes after the reality star shared the heartbreaking news last summer that she had suffered a miscarriage with her second child. The couple named their unborn Annabell Elise.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,'” Joy-Anna said. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus. Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

As previously reported, the couple had announced news they were expecting once again after she gave birth to a son, Gideon, in February 2018.

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in May 2017.

Congratulations!