Kevin Love Says We Need To ‘Practice A Sense Of Community’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kevin Love shared a great message late Tuesday night as we fight coronavirus.
Love addressed NBA fans and people in general as he talked about how we need to “practice a sense of community” and how people everywhere are stepping up as fears about coronavirus continue to grow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
You can watch his comments below.
A message from @kevinlove pic.twitter.com/fS05sY0aVu
— NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2020
Love, who donated $100,000 to stadium works following the NBA suspending the season, is 100% correct here, and it’s not up for debate.
We need people to come together right now as we fight this brutal virus sweeping across America. If you can help people, then help people.
View this post on Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
Be safe about doing it. Don’t have a ton of necessary contact with people but help where you can. As Matthew McConaughey pointed out, we’re going to beat this if we all come together.
because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020
Hopefully, all of you out there reading this are taking care of yourself, staying safe and doing whatever is necessary to get by.
If you no somebody in need and can make a difference, feel free to extend a helping hand. We’re going to get through this. It’s just going to take a little work.
Props to Love for spreading a positive message.