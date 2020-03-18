Kevin Love Says We Need To ‘Practice A Sense Of Community’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kevin Love shared a great message late Tuesday night as we fight coronavirus.

Love addressed NBA fans and people in general as he talked about how we need to "practice a sense of community" and how people everywhere are stepping up as fears about coronavirus continue to grow.

You can watch his comments below.

Love, who donated $100,000 to stadium works following the NBA suspending the season, is 100% correct here, and it’s not up for debate.

We need people to come together right now as we fight this brutal virus sweeping across America. If you can help people, then help people.

Be safe about doing it. Don’t have a ton of necessary contact with people but help where you can. As Matthew McConaughey pointed out, we’re going to beat this if we all come together.

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

Hopefully, all of you out there reading this are taking care of yourself, staying safe and doing whatever is necessary to get by.

If you no somebody in need and can make a difference, feel free to extend a helping hand. We’re going to get through this. It’s just going to take a little work.

Props to Love for spreading a positive message.