Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Post Shows From Home Amid Coronavirus

Productions have been halted for the late-night talk shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, so they instead hosted shows from their homes, and it’s all we could have asked for.

Fallon tweeted to his millions of followers a Gif of Tuesday's show, along with a link to a video on YouTube from his first episode. He captioned his post, "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition (The First One)."

Fallon then began the show with homemade graphics he said were made by his six-year-old daughter before he busted into a brief monologue in the nearly 10 minute clip. He also explained it was a fundraiser to raise money for the Feeding America organization during the pandemic. As of the time of this publication, they have raised $20,336 from the show.

"But I wanted to put something out there for you guys so that we can just have some levity in these bizarre times," Fallon explained. He then thanked his wife, Nancy Juvonen, who is a film producer, for operating the camera before he introduced the first guest of the night: his dog Gary, per Newsweek.com.

“So we’re going to be doing some jokes for you, maybe a song or just something,” he added. “We’ll switch it up every night but we want to give you some type of content every single night for as long as we’re gonna do this.”

Near the end, he picked up the guitar and sang a little Irish jig in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The song was complete with lines about drinking Guinness beer and utilizing “social distancing” while under “St. Patrick’s Day Quarantine.”

Kimmel also hosted his show from home with the help of graphics drawn by his kids and his screenwriter wife, Molly McNearney, who helped with the filming. He said he planned to do one every day because, “I have nothing to do, and the fact that you’re watching this makes me assume that you have nothing to do.” The late-night host then encouraged people to donate to nokidhungry.org charity.

Kimmel then went into a monologue about his family living in isolation.

“You learn a lot about yourself when you’re isolated at home,” the late-night host shared. “For instance, I learned that I have two young children, which was really something to find out. Thank God for television.”

“My blood type right now is Disney positive or Disney Plus, whatever they call it,” he added. “We’ve watched ‘Frozen 2’ more times than the animators who drew it watched ‘Frozen 2.’ I’m actually hiding in my office right now from my children. We’ve run out of snacks. We’ve run out of crafts to do. We made macaroni necklaces yesterday. Today I ate them for lunch.”

It all comes as more entertainers take to their social media accounts to share videos and even livestream concerts as the country deals with the pandemic.

Miley Cyrus started a show called “Bright Minded.” She captioned the clip, “Bright Minded: Live with Miley – Episode 1 with Dr. Amen Bright Minded: Live with Miley 11:30 am PT Mon-Fri on instagram! Connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT with love in dark times!”

She has since posted a second episode titled, “Bright Minded: Live with Miley: Episode 2” with Demi Lovato.