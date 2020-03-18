GOP Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first national lawmaker to come down with the potentially deadly virus.

Diaz-Balart said in an announcement on Twitter that he was notified Wednesday that he has the virus. He self-quarantined on Friday, and remained in his apartment in Washington, D.C. instead of traveling home to Florida. (RELATED: Here Are All The Lawmakers Who Have Gone Into Self-Quarantine)

The Republican said that he came down with a fever and headache on Saturday.

I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said in the statement.

“However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

At least 12 other lawmakers have gone into self-quarantine, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

President Donald Trump was tested for coronavirus last Friday after several members of a Brazilian delegation who visited Mar-a-Lago were confirmed to have the virus. Trump tested negative.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.