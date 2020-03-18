Matthew McConaughey Releases Powerful And Inspiring Message During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey had a very powerful message about the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

The legendary actor released a video Tuesday night on social media urging people to look out for each other, remain calm and be positive.

He also added coronavirus is “an enemy we all agree we’re going to beat, we want to beat and we’re going to beat him.”

Watch his full comments below.

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

Matthew McConaughey might honestly be the voice America needs to hear right now. I don’t say that as a joke at all.

McConaughey hands out wisdom in a fashion that I’ve never seen before. When he speaks, people have a tendency to listen.

Unlike some people who might be just spouting off about anything virus-related, McConaughey isn’t pretending to be a medical professional.

He’s just urging people to remain positive and look out for each other. If that’s a message you can’t get behind, then you’re a major part of the problem.

At the very least, we should all agree to keep calm and make sure those around us are going to be okay. That was pretty much McConaughey’s point, and I couldn’t agree more.

Finally, you have to love him hitting his fans with “keep on living” to close out the video. It was the perfect way to close a video about such a somber topic.