Bond Star Olga Kurylenko Gives Update After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

James Bond superstar Olga Kurylenko gave fans an update Wednesday about her condition after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today,” the 40-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a photo of her wearing a mask. The post was noted by Fox news. “My fever is gone!” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

“I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am,” she added. “I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Kurylenko continued, “What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain.”

The “Quantum of Solace” star then went on to explain and list the “vitamins and supplements” she was currently taking. but advised people, if they have tested positive for COVID-19 to “note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!” She then wished everyone “Good luck.”

It all comes after the “Oblivion” star shared Sunday that she got tested for the virus after she wasn’t feeling well for about a week and her symptoms included “fever and fatigue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

Fellow stars, Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and actor Idris Elba have also shared that they tested positive for the coronavirus.