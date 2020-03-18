Calling All Patriots: What Are You Doing To Help Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus?

Calling all Patriots!

We want to hear from YOU to help shape our coverage. Our Patriots are the most loyal readers of the Daily Caller, and we want to make sure we’re getting feedback about what we can do better, and what stories you’d like to see us covering.

Individuals and businesses across the country have all stepped up to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Some grocery stores have introduced “elderly hours” so that anyone over the age of 65 can come in early and shop with a lower risk of catching the virus. Other restaurants have opened their businesses for delivery options and some have even gone as far as delivering free dinners to senior citizens. Tell us, Patriots, what are you doing to help combat the spread of coronavirus? Let us know in the form! Your responses will be featured in an exclusive piece for all of our Patriots subscribers. Please include your age and where you’re from in your response, we won’t use names.