See Photos From The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Rules Of Engagement’

CBS dropped several photos Wednesday for the new episode of “SEAL Team.”

The plot of “Rules of Engagement,” according to CBS’s press site, is: ” While Bravo Team is on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, they are diverted to protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack. The rules of engagement raise the level of danger, as the team is not permitted to use their weapons unless the enemy fires first.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Stays Strong In Latest Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’)

Judging from the photos released by the network, the audience is going to be in for a wild time as Bravo tries to fight their way to safety.

Take a look at them all below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Mar 18, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

We need some good news amid the coronavirus pandemic as we all sit in our houses trying to stay safe. It’s a perfect TV-watching time.

That’s where “SEAL Team” is going to take care of business Wednesday night in “Rules of Engagement.” We love an episode full of action, and it looks like we’re getting it Wednesday night.

Bravo is going to be wrestling with the rules of engagement to stay alive. That sounds like something I’m here for!

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on CBS at 9:00 EST to catch all the action with Bravo. You know I’ll be watching with the rest of you!