Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Advice On How To Navigate Coronavirus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be sharing information to help people navigate coronavirus.

The announcement was shared on the couple’s official Instagram account Wednesday.

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being,” the announcement said.

“In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up,” the statement added. “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Return To The U.K. For Final Royal Events)

The announcement comes as reports surfaced regarding the couple’s approach to the spread of COVID-19. Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly self-isolating at their home in Canada. The royal couple is taking extra precautions to stay safe by having people who work on their property run errands, wear latex gloves at all times and follow a specific protocol regarding hygiene.