Drew Brees Agrees To 2-Year Extension With The New Orleans Saints Worth ‘Roughly’ $50 Million

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has agreed to an extension with the team.

According to Ian Rapoport, the legendary gunslinger agreed to a two-year deal Tuesday that's worth "roughly" $50 million.

Rapoport pointed out that Brees took less money than his market value in order to help the team provide some other assets.

The #Saints agree to terms with QB Drew Brees, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth roughly $50M. Never in doubt, but now done. And Brees took less to help the team continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Obviously, this is huge news for fans of the Saints. Brees is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

He was expected to return to the team, but it’s always a good thing once the pen hits the paper. As we’ve seen on full display the last 24 hours, things can change fast in the NFL.

It’s also a great move by Brees to take less money so that the Saints can continue to build up the rest of the roster.

It’s an incredibly selfless act, and it’ll play a huge role if the Saints make a big postseason run. As a football fan, I’m glad to see Brees is hanging around.

There’s no question he’s still got some gas left in the tank. We’ll see what he can do in 2020, but I have no doubt he’ll be airing it out a ton.