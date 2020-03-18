REPORT: NFL Teams Believe Tom Brady Wanted To Go Somewhere He Could Play With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots now involves Antonio Brown.

According to Ian Rapoport, NFL teams were under the “impression” that the six-time Super Bowl champion wanted to be able to play with Brown, who flamed out of the league in spectacular fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As @TomPelissero and I discussed on TV, the word among teams interested in Tom Brady were among the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close with him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

It’s unclear how much of a role that played in him leaving the Patriots for the Bucs, but Brown was shown the exit after one game in New England. The Patriots also had no interest in allowing him to return to the team.

On top of that, Brown is under investigation by the NFL for multiple issues, including felony charges down in Florida after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver and sexual misconduct allegations.

There’s a very real chance Roger Goodell would immediately suspend him if a team tried to sign him.

This is just a mind-boggling report to me. Would Brady really leave the Patriots and choose his new team based on whether or not Antonio Brown could come with him?

Does he really believe the Bucs will sign Antonio Brown? There’s almost no chance at all that happens, and it shouldn’t happen.

Brown is a massive distraction and problem for the NFL. While I’m not a Roger Goodell fan, he should 100% make sure he’s not allowed back into the NFL.

We’ll see what happens, but I find it extremely hard to believe we’ll see Antonio Brown back in the NFL anytime soon.