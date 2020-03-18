Ronna McDaniel Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested negative for coronavirus.
GOP Communications Director Michael Ahrens confirmed Wednesday that McDaniel’s test came back negative. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Suggests Using Coronavirus To Prosecute Trump For ‘Negligent Homicide’ — Gets An Assist From Former Democratic Candidate)
“On the advice of her doctor, @GOPChairwoman was administered a test for COVID-19,” Ahrens tweeted. “That test has fortunately come back negative.”
— Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 18, 2020
“We encourage all Americans to follow @CDCgov guidance to protect themselves and their communities, and applaud the Trump administration’s continued actions to keep our country safe,” Ahrens continued.
— Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 18, 2020
McDaniel announced last week that, after experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms, she was going to be tested in order to rule out coronavirus.