Ronna McDaniel Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested negative for coronavirus.

GOP Communications Director Michael Ahrens confirmed Wednesday that McDaniel’s test came back negative. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Suggests Using Coronavirus To Prosecute Trump For ‘Negligent Homicide’ — Gets An Assist From Former Democratic Candidate)

“On the advice of her doctor, @GOPChairwoman was administered a test for COVID-19,” Ahrens tweeted. “That test has fortunately come back negative.”

“We encourage all Americans to follow @CDCgov guidance to protect themselves and their communities, and applaud the Trump administration’s continued actions to keep our country safe,” Ahrens continued.

McDaniel announced last week that, after experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms, she was going to be tested in order to rule out coronavirus.