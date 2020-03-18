Steve Scalise Self-Quarantines After Contact With A Coronavirus-Positive Politician

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise decided to self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after having contact with a congressman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced Wednesday.

The Republican Louisiana congressman said that he learned Republican Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for the virus. The two had “an extended meeting” last week, prompting the House member to self-quarantine. Diaz-Balart and Democratic Utah Rep. Ben McAdams are the first two members of Congress to test positive for the virus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

“Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress’ Coronavirus response, and will remain in close contact with the Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force, my colleagues in Congress, as well as local officials and health professionals in Louisiana to ensure that swift action to address this crisis continues,” Scalise said according to a statement.

STEVE SCALISE — No. 2 House republican — is quarantining. pic.twitter.com/Iw8AdUs8yV — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 19, 2020

The congressman is just the latest in a series of politicians who have decided to self-quarantine as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across America and the world. Some politicians, however, opted not to self-quarantine even after being informed that they came into contact with a coronavirus-positive patient.

Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet was one such person, noting that he felt fine and would simply be monitoring his health and continuing “to practice social distancing and other protective measures.”

Many members of Congress and senators that have decided to self-quarantine reported feeling normal, and those who got tested were largely deemed to be healthy. Multiple staffers in various politician’s D.C. offices have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in more lawmakers self-quarantining.