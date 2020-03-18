Stupid People In The Face Of An Emergency

On today’s show we discuss how, in the face of a crisis, stupid people can’t help but continue to be stupid. We also discuss the emergency measures Congress is debating and whether or not they’ll hurt or help.

When things are bad, most people rise to the occasion. Some people, on the other hand, sink back into the comfort of their stupidity. We have reporters parroting Chinese communist government talking points and actress Vanessa Hudgens winning the award for the dumbest video on the Internet. If stupidity were a defense against the coronavirus, these people would be just fine. We have all the audio.

Then we talked with Congressional expert Brian Darling about the emergency legislation Congress is debating and whether or not any of the ideas being discussed will work. We also get a report on what life is like in isolation with 3 kids and how the grocery stores are where Brian lives.

