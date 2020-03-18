A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Utah, Tens Of Thousands Experience Power Outages

Utah experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning, the strongest in the state since 1992, ABC News reported.

The earthquake struck about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City at around 7 a.m. local time, and the Salt Lake City Airport was knocked out of operation, according to ABC News. The airport closed its roads and evacuated, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Road to the airport has been closed. Please do not come out to the airport — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 18, 2020

The earthquake created mass power outages that affected tens of thousands, and at least six aftershocks were recorded within 20 minutes of the main quake, CNN reported.

“I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said on Twitter. “The city is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe.”

I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely. The City is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe. #utpol #slc — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 18, 2020

The earthquake compounds the challenge the state is facing in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has prompted efforts such as self-isolation.

“Due to this morning’s earthquake and evacuation at our call centers, the Utah COVID-19 Information Line is down until further notice,” the Utah Department of Health tweeted after the quake.